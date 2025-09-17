Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of HR opened at $17.79 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,791,000 after purchasing an additional 893,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,794,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,766,000 after purchasing an additional 683,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,562,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,613,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 380,379 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

