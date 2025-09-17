Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.