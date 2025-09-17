Helen Stephens Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

