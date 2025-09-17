Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.737 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.26%.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

