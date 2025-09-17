HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.5455.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 21.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.48 and a beta of 1.07. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

