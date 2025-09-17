Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.9167.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $15,604,624. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,110,347 shares of company stock valued at $55,342,532. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.