Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.61 ($0.09). Approximately 30,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41 ($0.10).

Hongkong Land Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a market cap of £143.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

