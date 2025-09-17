Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

