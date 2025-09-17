Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,765,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 260,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

