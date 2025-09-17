Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) versus Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Huntsman and Tokuyama, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 7 2 0 2.00 Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntsman currently has a consensus price target of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Huntsman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Tokuyama.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Huntsman has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokuyama has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Huntsman pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokuyama pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntsman has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Huntsman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Tokuyama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman -5.75% -2.48% -1.10% Tokuyama 6.10% 8.17% 4.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntsman and Tokuyama”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.04 billion 0.31 -$189.00 million ($1.95) -5.58 Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.70 $154.35 million $0.97 11.21

Tokuyama has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huntsman. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokuyama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats Tokuyama on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, such as polyetheramines, ethyleneamines, DGA Agent, JEFFCAT catalysts, and E-GRADE specialty amines and carbonates; and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanomaterials. The company provides pre-and post-sales technical service support to customers. Its products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining, as well as serves the elastomers, insulation, footwear, furniture, industrial, oil and gas, liquid natural gas transport, printed circuit boards, consumer, appliances, electrical power transmission and distribution, recreational sports equipment, and medical appliances markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and agents. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

