Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.8%
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
