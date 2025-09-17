Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of H opened at C$48.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$42.52 and a 12-month high of C$53.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

