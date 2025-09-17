Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Get Innodata alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata Trading Up 0.3%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Innodata by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Innodata by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

INOD opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Innodata has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.