Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Innodata by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Innodata by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Up 0.3%

INOD opened at $65.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Innodata has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

