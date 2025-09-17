Insider Buying: Capita (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 5,165 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Jack Clarke acquired 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £13,429.

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 252 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £286.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,858.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168 and a 1-year high of GBX 358.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.87.

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 21.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Capita had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 375 to GBX 405 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

