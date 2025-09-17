Insider Buying: Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 610 per share, for a total transaction of £146.40.

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Tim Lawlor bought 23 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 643 per share, for a total transaction of £147.89.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 590 per share, for a total transaction of £153.40.

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 614 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 486.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,393. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 684 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 634 to GBX 628 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 600.43.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Featured Stories

