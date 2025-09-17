Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 8,282 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cohu by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

