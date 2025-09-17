Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,595,260.70. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.57.

Impinj Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of PI stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,395.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

