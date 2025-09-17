Inspire Investing LLC Buys 540 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Upbound Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $625,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 286.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.0%

UPBD opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

