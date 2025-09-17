Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 235,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 172.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYE shares. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

National Vision Trading Up 1.8%

National Vision stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.