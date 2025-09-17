Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Holdings in Alerus Financial $ALRS

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 151,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.71. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

