Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIOT. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 683.8% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,877,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $10,547,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $6,387,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIOT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,049.92. This represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $102,353.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,019.66. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

