Inspire Investing LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.46 million, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 34,202 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $617,688.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,695.78. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

