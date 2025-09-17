Inspire Investing LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 840,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,049,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,500. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

