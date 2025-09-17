Inspire Investing LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,532,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,349,000 after purchasing an additional 902,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,652,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,866.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 104,134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6,283.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 93,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

