Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

