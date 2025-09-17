Inspire Investing LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $166.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.3%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -40.30%.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 623,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares in the company, valued at $265,618,622.94. This represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

