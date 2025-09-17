Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 676,477 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 372,649 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,675,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 300,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 1,261,752 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7%

BDN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $781.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

