Inspire Investing LLC Invests $343,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $839.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

