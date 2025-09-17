Inspire Investing LLC Invests $344,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. $TH

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.09 million, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

