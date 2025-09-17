Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Lumelleau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

