Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.1%

VRE opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -139.13%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

