Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in The York Water Company $YORW

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 757,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of York Water by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of York Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Stock Down 0.9%

YORW opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.74. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About York Water

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

