Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $486.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.39. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $178.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Stephens raised Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

