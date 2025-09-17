Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. $SMBK

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19,400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 282.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $619.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

