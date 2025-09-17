Inspire Investing LLC Sells 393 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 317.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 271.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,412.10. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

