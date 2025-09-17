Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,617 Shares of SpartanNash Company $SPTN

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SPTN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. SpartanNash Company has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $896.61 million, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

