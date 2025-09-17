Inspire Investing LLC Sells 489 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,514 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 778,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 541,389 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $21,361,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 443.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 452,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 1.0%

ZION stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.