Inspire Investing LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Tetra Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 18.95%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

