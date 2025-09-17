Inspire Investing LLC Sells 879 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation $WABC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $99,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Wall Street Zen raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.