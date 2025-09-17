Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Post by 232.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Post by 167.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 112.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE POST opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.