IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330.50 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.51). 231,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 786,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.50 ($4.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 to GBX 425 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,263.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Euan Marshall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £14,720. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,216 shares of company stock worth $1,546,807. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

