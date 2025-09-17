inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

inTEST Trading Up 1.9%

INTT stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in inTEST by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

