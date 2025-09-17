Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 329,375 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 227,556 call options.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,727,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

