Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.47.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,693,992,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,870,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth about $67,743,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,205.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after buying an additional 1,641,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

