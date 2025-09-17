IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IREN by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 172.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IREN by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

