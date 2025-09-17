iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 365,600 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

