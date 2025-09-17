iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $56.11. Approximately 7,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

