iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $67.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

