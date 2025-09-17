iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 1,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The stock has a market cap of $185.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.
About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.
