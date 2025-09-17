iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.