iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

