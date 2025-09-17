iShares Russell 2000 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,096,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the typical volume of 1,306,208 call options.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.